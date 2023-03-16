Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

