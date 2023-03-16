Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at $270,000.

IBDP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

