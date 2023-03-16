Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises about 2.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $90,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

