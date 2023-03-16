Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IYW stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

