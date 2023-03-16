Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.10 and its 200-day moving average is $392.12.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

