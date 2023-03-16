Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 167 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of Capital in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Price Performance

LON:CAPD traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.80 ($1.20). 584,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.98. The firm has a market cap of £190.55 million, a PE ratio of 380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.44).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.