Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 39,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,087. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.