Cardano Market Cap Reaches $11.29 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.29 billion and $569.61 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.54 or 0.06768863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00024264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,393,113 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

