Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 801,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 2.3 %

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

