Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 13.3% in February

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 117,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -348.05 and a beta of 1.79. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.