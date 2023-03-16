Cartesi Trading Up 8.7% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and $12.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00405946 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,791.88 or 0.27439290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Cartesi Token Trading

