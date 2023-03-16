Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.