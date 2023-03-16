Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

