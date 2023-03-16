Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO stock opened at $280.31 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $299.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

