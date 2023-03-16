CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.80

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 81971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

CBS Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

