CEEK VR Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00211239 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,004.08 or 1.00097797 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0864801 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,482,068.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

