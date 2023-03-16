Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ CELU opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celularity Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELU shares. Oppenheimer lowered Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

