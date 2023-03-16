Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.94.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock remained flat at $63.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

