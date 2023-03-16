Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 254,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

