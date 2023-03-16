Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 45,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $242.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.