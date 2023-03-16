Centric Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,356.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

