Centric Wealth Management Has $1 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average is $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

