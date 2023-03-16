Centric Wealth Management Sells 196 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.