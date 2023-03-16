Centric Wealth Management Sells 522 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.00. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

