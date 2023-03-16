Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

