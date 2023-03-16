Centric Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 221.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TRND opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

