Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,298. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 85.0% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 218,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Century Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

