CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

