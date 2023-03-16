CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of CESDF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 85,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
