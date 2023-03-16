C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in C&F Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
