CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 8,095 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $212,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

MDT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,825. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.