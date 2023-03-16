CGN Advisors LLC Buys 11,823 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.35.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

