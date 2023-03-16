CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of BSMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 36,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,736. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

