CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. 823,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

