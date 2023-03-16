CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned 10.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,945 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

