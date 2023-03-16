CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

