CGN Advisors LLC Sells 17,347 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,335. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.