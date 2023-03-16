CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.85. The stock had a trading volume of 268,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,624. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

