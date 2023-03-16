CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,812,000 after buying an additional 445,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,737,000 after buying an additional 464,408 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $51,379,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,287. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

