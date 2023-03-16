ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.28.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

CHPT opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,653. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,705 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $230,588,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

