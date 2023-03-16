Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,593. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
