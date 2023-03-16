Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 150,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.