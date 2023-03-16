Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.04.

SCHW traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,963,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,118,236. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.96 per share, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

