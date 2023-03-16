Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $145.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

