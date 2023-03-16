Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

