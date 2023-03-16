Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

