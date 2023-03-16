Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.88. 1,177,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average is $101.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

