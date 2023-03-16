Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

