Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $633.96. 122,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $718.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

