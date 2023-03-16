Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in February

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $367,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 74.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

