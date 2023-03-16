Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REFI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.04 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REFI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,753.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.